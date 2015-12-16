Russia says can breach U.S. missile defense shield - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian missiles will be able to breach the anti-missile defense shield being built by the United States, the head of Russia’s strategic missile forces was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Expert estimates show that, according to its ability to analyze data and fire power, the (U.S.) anti-missile defense system being deployed today is not able to resist a massive salvo from a unit of (Russia‘s) strategic missile forces,” agencies quoted Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev as saying.