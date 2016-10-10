FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland calls Russia's Kaliningrad missile deployment inappropriate
October 10, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

Poland calls Russia's Kaliningrad missile deployment inappropriate

A Russian serviceman walks past Russian Iskander-M missile launchers before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, with the Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City" seen in the background, at a range in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Russia's move to deploy nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave bordering Poland and Lithuania is an inappropriate response to NATO's activities in the region, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Monday.

"We believe that the Russian response, the moving of missiles, is an inappropriate response to NATO's activity," Waszczykowski said at a news conference.

Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles into the Kaliningrad enclave, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, adding it was part of routine drills.

Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig

