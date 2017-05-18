FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin declines to comment on probe of Trump ties with Russia
May 18, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin declines to comment on probe of Trump ties with Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, in this file photo dated May 19, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian efforts to sway the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and whether there was any collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

"There is nothing to comment on. It is an internal matter for the United States," he said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt

