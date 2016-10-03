Russia's Lavrov: suspension of plutonium accord a signal to Washington

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of an agreement on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium is a signal to Washington that speaking to Russia from a position of force, in the language of sanctions of ultimatums, will not work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov added in a statement published on the foreign ministry website that Russia's suspension of the agreement was a "forced measure" and that the way the United States disposes of weapons-grade plutonium does not ensure the irreversibility of its military use.

He also said Russia was not giving up its responsibilities for nuclear disarmament.