a year ago
Russia demands U.S. end sanctions, pay compensation if plutonium accord to be resumed: draft law
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Russia demands U.S. end sanctions, pay compensation if plutonium accord to be resumed: draft law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia wants the United States to cancel all sanctions and pay compensation for the damage they have caused if Moscow is to resume an agreement on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium, according to a draft law submitted by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Russia also named as conditions for resuming the plutonium accord that Washington repeal its "Magnitsky Act" and that it reduce its military infrastructure and troops in countries that joined the NATO military alliance after Sept. 1, 2000, according to a copy of the draft law posted on the website of Russia's lower house of parliament.

Putin earlier on Monday suspended the plutonium agreement because of what the Kremlin called "unfriendly" acts by Washington.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
