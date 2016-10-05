Two Brussels police stabbed in possible terrorist attack: prosecutor
BRUSSELS Two police officers were stabbed in Brussels on Wednesday in what prosecutors said could have been a terrorist attack.
MOSCOW The Russian government said on Wednesday that it was suspending an agreement with the United States on co-operation in nuclear- and energy-related scientific research.
The government also said on its website that an agreement between the state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and the U.S. Department of Energy on feasibility studies into conversion of Russian research reactors from highly-enriched to low enriched uranium had been terminated.
PORT-AU-PRINCE/GUANTANAMO, Cuba Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powered toward the Bahamas and Florida's eastern coast early on Wednesday after battering Haiti and Cuba with torrential rains and killing at least 17 people.
UNITED NATIONS Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is poised to be the next United Nations Secretary-General and is expected to be formally recommended to the 193-member General Assembly for election by the Security Council on Thursday, diplomats said.