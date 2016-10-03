White House disappointed by Russia withdrawal from plutonium accord

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed disappointment on Monday with Russia's decision to suspend an accord on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium, the White House said.
"The decision by the Russians to unilaterally withdraw from this commitment is disappointing," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. The agreement, he said, had "pledged the disposal of thousands of nuclear weapons worth of plutonium."
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese