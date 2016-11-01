Russia security official: U.S.-Russia ties will improve - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A further worsening of relations between Moscow and the United States is in the interests of neither side, Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"As recent history shows, relations between Russia and the USA will sooner or later return to a normal level, all the more so since it is in the interests of neither Moscow nor Washington to have a further degradation (of relations)," Russia's RIA news agency quoted Patrushev as saying.