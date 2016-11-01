FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia security official: U.S.-Russia ties will improve - RIA
November 1, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 10 months ago

Russia security official: U.S.-Russia ties will improve - RIA

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A further worsening of relations between Moscow and the United States is in the interests of neither side, Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"As recent history shows, relations between Russia and the USA will sooner or later return to a normal level, all the more so since it is in the interests of neither Moscow nor Washington to have a further degradation (of relations)," Russia's RIA news agency quoted Patrushev as saying.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova

