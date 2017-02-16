FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russian, U.S. intelligence agencies should restore ties
February 16, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 6 months ago

Putin says Russian, U.S. intelligence agencies should restore ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony following the talks with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 10, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was in the interests of both Russia and the United States to restore communications between their respective intelligence agencies.

"It's in everyone's interest to resume dialogue between the intelligence agencies of the United States and other members of NATO," Putin said, addressing Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"It's absolutely clear that in the area of counter-terrorism all relevant governments and international groups should work together."

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn

