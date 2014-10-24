Putin says Washington no threat, but its policies harmful

LAURA Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not think the United States was a threat to Russia but added that he thought Washington’s policies were harmful to his country.

“I don’t think that the United States poses a threat to us,” Putin told a meeting of political scholars.

“I think that the policies of the ruling elite are erroneous. I am convinced that they go against our interests, undermine trust in the United States,” he said without going into further detail.