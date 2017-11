MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Syria settlement is being discussed for the agenda of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump at an APEC summit in Vietnam later this month, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

It was in their common interest for both presidents to have sufficient time to discuss the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA.