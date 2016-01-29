FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov voices 'indignation' to Kerry over corrupt Putin allegations
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov voices 'indignation' to Kerry over corrupt Putin allegations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves after giving a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his indignation to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday over “made up accusations” against Russia’s leadership by senior officials from the U.S. administration, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

“It was stressed that the guilt for the deliberate escalation of tension in bilateral relations fully rests with Washington,” the ministry said.

A White House spokesman had said that earlier comments by a U.S. Treasury Department official alleging Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin was corrupt were “a reflection of the administration’s view”.

The Kremlin said earlier on Friday that these comments were outrageous and insulting, aiming to influence Russia’s next presidential election.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.