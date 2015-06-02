Russia says no reset in relations with U.S., has pragmatic dialogue: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was no new reset in relations with the United States, but that both sides engaged in a pragmatic and realistic dialogue, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent visit to Russia, Lavrov said he would not characterize that as a new reset.

“I would call it a return to the previous normal level,” the agency cited Lavrov as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

