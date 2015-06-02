FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says no reset in relations with U.S., has pragmatic dialogue: RIA
#World News
June 2, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says no reset in relations with U.S., has pragmatic dialogue: RIA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was no new reset in relations with the United States, but that both sides engaged in a pragmatic and realistic dialogue, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Commenting on U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent visit to Russia, Lavrov said he would not characterize that as a new reset.

“I would call it a return to the previous normal level,” the agency cited Lavrov as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

