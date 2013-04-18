FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator wants more countries to create Russia rights lists
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 18, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Senator wants more countries to create Russia rights lists

Patricia Zengerle

3 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama stands next to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md) while greeting customers at the Texas Ribs & BBQ restaurant in Clinton, Maryland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senator who championed a law penalizing Russia for alleged human rights abuses said on Thursday he expected other countries to pass similar statutes and that more Russians may be added to Washington’s list of those banned from the United States under the measure.

“This is a process that is continuing,” Senator Ben Cardin said at a news conference at the Capitol, flanked by the mother, wife and young son of Sergei Magnitsky, a 37-year-old Russian whistleblower whose 2009 death in prison inspired the measure.

The Obama administration last Friday released a list of 18 Russians subject to visa bans and asset freezes in the United States under the Magnitsky Act that Congress passed late last year.

Moscow, which considers the Magnitsky Act outside interference and, in response, outlawed adoptions of Russian children by Americans, retaliated on Saturday by banning 18 Americans from entering Russia.

Cardin said Russia’s move had not weakened his resolve.

“I think this should be an international standard. Those (behind) gross violations of human rights should be held accountable,” the Maryland senator said.

Canada and countries in Europe are considering similar legislation, he said, adding, “We normally find that if the United States takes the lead, other countries will help us.”

Some U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Magnitsky list as short. For example, some human rights advocates wanted to see Alexander Bastrykin, who heads Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, on it. He has denied that Russian officials were involved in Magnitsky’s death.

Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Russian State Duma, was quoted by Interfax as saying President Barack Obama may have done the minimum possible under the law so as not to worsen relations. Obama needs Moscow’s cooperation on key issues like Iran’s and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Cardin said he had spoken to officials involved in putting together the list and said it could get longer.

“They made clear that this is the first list, it’s not the last list,” he said.

Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.