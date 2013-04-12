FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama shows he wants to avoid crisis with Moscow: Russian lawmaker
#World News
April 12, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

Obama shows he wants to avoid crisis with Moscow: Russian lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama walks out before he talks about the Fiscal Year 2014 Budget in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday that by naming a ‘minimal’ list of 18 alleged Russian human rights abusers U.S. President Barack Obama has shown he does not want to aggravate tensions between Washington and Moscow.

“The U.S. presidential administration decided not to take the path of aggravating a political crisis with Moscow,” Alexei Pushkov, the head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

The publication of a list was required by the Magnitsky Act, passed by Congress in December.

Reporting By Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
