Russia vows to retaliate against U.S. human rights sanctions
May 21, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Russia vows to retaliate against U.S. human rights sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia vowed on Wednesday to retaliate against what it called “unfounded” U.S. sanctions imposed a day earlier on 12 Russians for human rights abuses, including allegedly withholding medical care to a whistleblowing lawyer who died in a Russian prison.

“We view the decision by the U.S. administration to impose visa and financial sanctions against 12 Russian citizens ... as unfounded and dictated by a cynical desire to use human tragedy for unscrupulous political goals,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

