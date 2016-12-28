FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 12
December 28, 2016 / 5:03 PM / 8 months ago

Russia promises retaliation in event of new U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday promised retaliation against Washington in the event of new economic sanctions.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Russia and President Vladimir Putin should expect tough sanctions after cyber attacks during the presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

"To be honest, we are tired of lie about the 'Russian hackers', which is being poured down in the United States from the very top," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also called reports of possible new sanctions a "provocation directed by the White House".

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

