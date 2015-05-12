Russia tells U.S. that sanctions lead to dead end: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday that attempts to pressure Russia with sanctions will only lead to a dead end, according to a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry web site.
Lavrov also said that Russia was ready for constructive cooperation with the United States but on the basis of equal partnership, and that Russia would not bow to pressure to abandon its national interests.
