U.S. regrets Russia's withdrawal from student exchange program
September 30, 2014

U.S. regrets Russia's withdrawal from student exchange program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it deeply regretted a decision by Moscow to cancel a two-decade-old joint U.S-Russian student exchange program.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft said in a statement the Russian government informed the embassy Tuesday of its decision to withdraw from next year’s Future Leaders Exchange Program.

“We deeply regret this decision by the Russian government to end a program that for 21 years has built deep and strong connections between the people of Russia and the United States,” Tefft said.

The program brings Russian high school students to the United States to live with American host families, attend high school and experience life in the United States for an academic year. In the fall of 2013, over 14,000 Russian students applied for the program, with 238 accepted, according to the embassy.

The program does not facilitate U.S. students going to Russia.

Moscow’s decision comes amid tensions between the two countries over the Kremlin’s support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, which prompted the U.S. and European Union to impose sanctions against Russia.

Moscow denies sending troops into Ukraine or arming rebels.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Tom Brown

