Kerry, Lavrov discuss Syria, other issues, look for time to meet
January 11, 2016 / 4:08 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, Lavrov discuss Syria, other issues, look for time to meet

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) listens to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian foreign ministers spoke by telephone about topics including the Syrian political process, the fight against Islamic State militants, Middle East regional issues, Ukraine, North Korea’s recent nuclear test and U.S.-Russian bilateral ties, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

“They agreed to stay in close touch, and to look for an opportunity to meet, in the days ahead,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a brief description of the call between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov but did not say why they might meet.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu

