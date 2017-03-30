Russia's Putin says would support Trump in fighting terrorism

ARKHANGELSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow would support U.S. President Donald Trump in fighting terrorism and cooperate with the Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency.

"It is right that President Trump sets this goal. We will support this work," Putin said, speaking at an Arctic forum in northern Russia.

Putin said he would discuss efforts to combat terrorism with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Russia and was ready to work with the new U.S. presidential administration on fighting Islamic State in Syria.