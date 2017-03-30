FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Russia's Putin says would support Trump in fighting terrorism
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Putin says would support Trump in fighting terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARKHANGELSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow would support U.S. President Donald Trump in fighting terrorism and cooperate with the Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency.

"It is right that President Trump sets this goal. We will support this work," Putin said, speaking at an Arctic forum in northern Russia.

Putin said he would discuss efforts to combat terrorism with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Russia and was ready to work with the new U.S. presidential administration on fighting Islamic State in Syria.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

