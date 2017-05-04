FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Moscow says Russia's Lavrov, USA's Tillerson to meet soon
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 3 months ago

Moscow says Russia's Lavrov, USA's Tillerson to meet soon

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov listens during his meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini (not pictured) in Porvoo, Finland May 4, 2017.Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson soon to try to pave the way for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S counterpart Donald Trump, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The (Lavrov-Tillerson) meeting will allow us ... to look for common ground and solutions to major global problems," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.