FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seeks to influence Russia election with graft allegations: Kremlin
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. seeks to influence Russia election with graft allegations: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting to decide on a package of anti-crisis measures at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Statements by U.S. officials alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin is corrupt are outrageous and insulting, the Kremlin said on Friday, adding that they were an attempt to influence Russia’s next presidential election.

A White House spokesman said that earlier comments by a U.S. Treasury Department official alleging Putin is corrupt were a reflection of the administration’s view.

“This statement is outrageous and insulting,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists, referring to the White House comment.

“In general, we see that overseas they have started preparing for Russia’s presidential election which is still more than two years away,” Peskov said.

“It is clear that negative stuff is being accumulated to be used against the head of our state ... to exert pressure and influence the course of the future election campaign.”

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.