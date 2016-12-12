Russia says closely monitoring signals from Trump's team: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Russia was closely monitoring any signals from the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding its future foreign policy, RIA news agency reported.

Trump is expected to name Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil XOM.N, as Washington's top diplomat, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday. The appointment would add another figure in Trump's cabinet with close ties to Russia.