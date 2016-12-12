FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says closely monitoring signals from Trump's team: RIA
December 12, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

Russia says closely monitoring signals from Trump's team: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Russia was closely monitoring any signals from the team of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding its future foreign policy, RIA news agency reported.

Trump is expected to name Rex Tillerson, chief executive of Exxon Mobil XOM.N, as Washington's top diplomat, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday. The appointment would add another figure in Trump's cabinet with close ties to Russia.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Christian Lowe

