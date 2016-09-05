Two lieutenants of Russian tycoon Vekselberg detained: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two senior executives in businesses controlled by Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg have been detained by law enforcement officers, two sources close to Vekselberg told Reuters.

A spokesman for Renova group, which manages Vekselberg's assets, did not respond to questions about the detentions.

Russian law enforcement officers are conducting searches of Vekselberg-owned businesses in Moscow. State investigators said they were looking into allegations that bribes were paid to officials in Russia's Komi region.