Associates of Russian tycoon Vekselberg held in bribery probe

MOSCOW Russian state investigators said on Monday they had launched a bribery investigation against executives at a firm belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg.

Russian law enforcement forces on Monday were conducting searches in the offices of T Plus, a subsidiary of Vekselberg's Renova group and the legal successor to energy company ZAO KES.

A Renova representative said two executives in companies controlled by the tycoon were being questioned by law enforcement.

Vekselberg, 59, Russia's seventh richest man according to Forbes magazine, was not immediately available for comment. The Renova group said it was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

The Investigative Committee, the state body which investigates crimes, said in a statement it had opened a criminal case into allegations that former and current executives at a Vekselberg-controlled firm had paid large bribes to officials in Russia's north-western Komi region.

Two armed men with insignia of the FSB security service on their uniforms were seen at the reception of Renova's office in central Moscow, a Reuters witness said.

Three people accompanied by an FSB officer entered the building, carrying what looked like a tool kit.

The Investigative Committee said an investigation had established that in 2007-14 KES officials and affiliated organisations bribed senior officials of the Komi region to set advantageous heating and electricity tariffs.

It said the bribes totalled more than 800 million roubles ($12.34 million).

Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Renova group, said in comments sent via SMS message: "The company will cooperate with law-enforcement bodies, all staff are working as usual."

Vekselberg also owns a 5.7 percent stake in aluminium giant Rusal. A Rusal representative said there were no searches at its office.

