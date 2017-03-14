FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin meets tycoon Vekselberg: TASS
March 14, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 5 months ago

Russia's Putin meets tycoon Vekselberg: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of the board at Renova holding company, in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2017. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with businessman Viktor Vekselberg on Tuesday at which the two men discussed infrastructure projects Vekselberg's business is involved in, TASS news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying.

Vekselberg is chairman of the board at Renova holding company, with assets in sectors including metals and mining, utilities, construction and communications. Renova is building an airport in Russia's southern city of Rostov, one of the host cities for the 2018 soccer World Cup.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Christian Lowe

