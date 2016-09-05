FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian law enforcement conduct searches of Vekselberg-owned business: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Russian law enforcement conduct searches of Vekselberg-owned business: sources

Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg speaks to the media during a signing ceremony in Moscow December 6, 2012.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian law enforcement forces are conducting searches of a business belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg in Moscow, two sources close to the businessman told Reuters on Monday.

Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Renova group, which manages Vekselberg's assets, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that the searches were related to Renova subsidiary T Plus and its operations in Russia's Komi region.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.