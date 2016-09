Russian law enforcement conduct searches of Vekselberg-owned business: sources

Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg speaks to the media during a signing ceremony in Moscow December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian law enforcement forces are conducting searches of a business belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg in Moscow, two sources close to the businessman told Reuters on Monday.

Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Renova group, which manages Vekselberg's assets, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that the searches were related to Renova subsidiary T Plus and its operations in Russia's Komi region.

