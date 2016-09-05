Russian investigators say two Vekselberg executives are detained

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state investigators said on Monday they had detained two senior executives in the Renova Group, controlled by tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, as part of a probe into alleged bribery of regional officials.

A statement issued by the Investigative Committee named the executives as Evgeny Olkhovik, a Renova shareholder who since 2007 has been the group's chief managing director, and Boris Vainzikher, chief executive of Renova subsidiary T Plus, previously known as KES.

The statement also said investigators were seeking to question Mikhail Slobodin, chief executive of Russia's third biggest mobile operator Vimpelcom, a unit of New-York listed Vimpelcom Ltd. He is a former boss of KES. A Vimpelcom spokesman declined to comment.