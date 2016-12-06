FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia and Venezuela presidents discuss oil markets
#Commodities
December 6, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 9 months ago

Russia and Venezuela presidents discuss oil markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro discussed by telephone the situation on global oil markets, the Kremlin said late on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the discussion had happened in the context of a deal by OPEC to cut oil output and an upcoming OPEC/non-OPEC meeting in Vienna on Dec. 10, without elaborating.

The phone call happened on the initiative of Venezuela, it said.

Maduro late on Tuesday confirmed the conversation, adding Putin had said Russia would adhere to the OPEC deal.

"He confirmed that Russia would reduce its production to support OPEC, to stabilize the market," Maduro said in a political event broadcast on state television.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Additional reporting by Corina Pons in Caracas; Editing by Gareth Jones and Lisa Shumaker

