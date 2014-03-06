Russia's Vimpelcom slumps to fourth-quarter net loss after Ukraine writedown

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom VIP.O fell to a fourth-quarter net loss, missing analysts’ expectations, mainly due to writing down the value of its assets in Ukraine following recent turmoil in the country.

It said its $2.7 billion fourth quarter loss reflected non-cash impairments of $2.9 billion, including just over $2 billion in Ukraine related to “macro-economic developments, an increase in the country risk premium and weakened operational performance”.

Russia and the West are locked in a battle for influence in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with historic ties to Moscow that is a major commodities exporter and strategic link between East and West.

Vimpelcom has 25.8 million customers in the country, which accounted for 7 percent of its fourth-quarter revenue. Its operations in Russia and Italy account for the lion’s share of its sales.

The company also recorded an impairment charge related to Wind Mobile, its business in Canada, where Vimpelcom in January withdrew from a 4G spectrum auction having failed to negotiate a greater control in the venture.

Wind Mobile is Canada’s fourth-largest operator, trailing far behind the top three. The widening gap in its airwave assets exacerbates the challenges it faces as it will be unable to upgrade to the latest networks.

The fourth-quarter loss compared with $195 million profit in the same period last year and a $437 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vimpelcom, in which Russia’s Alfa Group and Norway’s Telenor (TEL.OL) are the biggest shareholders, in January slashed its dividend to free up cash for debt repayments and investments, as it predicted flat sales and core earnings for the coming year.

Vimpelcom’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 7 percent to $5.6 billion and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3 percent to $2.4 billion, against $5.7 billion and $2.4 billion in the Reuters poll.