a year ago
BP's Dudley sees oil price at $50 per barrel for rest of 2016
September 2, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BP's Dudley sees oil price at $50 per barrel for rest of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BP Group Chief Executive Robert Dudley attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin - RTX2GKZF

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Friday he expected global oil prices to remain at around $50 per barrel till the end of this year and at the same level or even "little above" in 2017, he told reporters in Vladivostok.

"I think for now, since 2014, we are back into the balance with oil and gas. Supply and demand balance is just about being reached right now. But this will take quite some time to work off the stock levels of oil," he said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
