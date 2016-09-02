FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin, Japan's Abe agree to continue talks on territorial dispute: Lavrov
September 2, 2016 / 12:13 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin, Japan's Abe agree to continue talks on territorial dispute: Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to continue talks on a territorial dispute over the Kurile islands, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Friday after talks between the two leaders.

"They agreed we would continue the talks and the results would be made public during the visit of the Russian leader to Japan before the end of the year," Lavrov said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
