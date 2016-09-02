FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan trade minister denies Rosneft investment report
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 2, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Japan trade minister denies Rosneft investment report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan wants to boost its ability to secure natural resources, but the government was not considering an investment in Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday.

The Nikkei reported on Friday that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) was considering investing as much as 1 trillion yen ($9.7 billion) to buy 10 percent of Rosneft through the government-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp, or JOGMEC.

The report came as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a business conference in Vladivostok to discuss closer cooperation in such areas as energy and technology.

Seko, the newly appointed minister for economic cooperation with Russia who will accompany Abe on the trip to Vladivostok, denied METI was considering an investment in Rosneft through JOGMEC.

He confirmed that cabinet is considering a bill to reinforce the ability of JOGMEC to secure supplies of natural resources, but said the move did not target any particular countries or deals.

Under current law, JOGMEC is able to support Japanese companies when they buy a stake in foreign mines and energy assets, but it is not able to offer support when they buy a stake in foreign resource companies and is not able to buy stakes in foreign companies itself.

The government may make it possible for JOGMEC to acquire stakes in foreign state-backed resource companies on its own, another METI official said.

The move comes at a time when some oil producing countries are trying to privatize their oil companies to offset falling revenue in the face of slumping oil prices.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki and Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.