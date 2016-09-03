FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: oil production freeze to be discussed at meeting in Algiers
September 3, 2016 / 2:33 AM / a year ago

Russia: oil production freeze to be discussed at meeting in Algiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that an oil production freeze will be one of the issues discussed by crude producers at their meeting later this month in Algiers.

Separately, Novak told journalists on the sidelines of a business forum in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok that Russia has completed its work on a road map for the TurkStream gas pipeline project.

He said that gas should start flowing to Turkish consumers by the end of 2019 via first line of TurkStream.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill

