FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Putin: Russia ready for decisive steps to resolve island dispute with Japan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2016 / 4:53 AM / a year ago

Putin: Russia ready for decisive steps to resolve island dispute with Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that his country is ready to take decisive steps to resolve a seven-decade territorial dispute with Japan over a string of Pacific islands controlled by Russia.

"The past should not be an obstacle to moving forward," Putin told a business forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, where he shared a stage with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "We have to think how to get rid of problems which do not allow us to move forward."

He added that while Russia was ready to act decisively in pursuit of a solution to the row, all steps had to be thoroughly thought through.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.