Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev uses his mobile phone before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan with Russian and Turkish entrepreneurs at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that a valuation of around $11 billion for the stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft that the government plans to privatize was close to reality, RIA news agency reported.

Ulyukayev also said the Rosneft stake sale could happen at any moment from October and that the chances of its privatization this year were above 50 percent, RIA said.