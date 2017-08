Volkswagen cars are seen at Volkswagen car factory in Palmela, Portugal, December 9, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Volkswagen of 4,481 Caddy, Golf and Jetta cars which had a possible fault.

The recall affected cars sold between 2013 and 2016, the agency said in a statement.