MOSCOW There is no discussion in the Kremlin about holding the next presidential election ahead of schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There is no such issue on the agenda, as such. There are no discussions about that in the Kremlin," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

