Russia says ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo in place unless militants attack
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday Russia's air force would stick to the ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo unless militants launch an offensive.
MOSCOW There is no discussion in the Kremlin about holding the next presidential election ahead of schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"There is no such issue on the agenda, as such. There are no discussions about that in the Kremlin," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday Russia's air force would stick to the ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo unless militants launch an offensive.
MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation on Monday of Philippine's purchase of police rifles from the United States, after U.S. senatorial aides said last month that Washington was halting the sale due to concerns about human rights violations.
Building a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border has been a contentious subject in this year’s U.S. presidential election.