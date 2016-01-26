FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB may spend $0.5 billion to $1 billion to buy back Eurobonds in Q1
January 26, 2016 / 10:42 AM / in 2 years

Russia's VTB may spend $0.5 billion to $1 billion to buy back Eurobonds in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, may spend between $500 million and $1 billion to buy back some of its Eurobonds from the market in the first quarter of this year, the bank’s vice-president Dmitry Alexeyev told Reuters.

The state-controlled VTB bought back some of its Eurobonds from the market last year, spending a total of around $1.7 billion.

“We are looking at the same currencies as last year: the U.S. dollar, Swiss franc, Australian dollar,” Alexeyev said. He added that the bank plans to use its spare foreign exchange liquidity to buy back the bonds, but did not give the total amount the bank has at its disposal.

Alexeyev also said that VTB has to pay off $2.5 billion in debt this year, including $2 billion in syndicated loan. He said the bank planned to use its own funds.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Christian Lowe

