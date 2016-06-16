Russia's VTB CEO: Stake sale may lure patient investors

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian state's stake in VTB, the country's second biggest bank by assets, may be of interest to long-term investors ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview.

The Russian government plans to launch a big privatization drive later this year to try to fill holes in the state budget and prevent the deficit from widening from a targeted 3 percent of 2016 gross domestic product.

Selling off its VTB stake could help, but the bank itself is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis which prohibit U.S. and European investors from helping VTB raise new capital.

A sale of the state's 10.9 percent stake in VTB would not be covered by sanctions because any proceeds would go to the state not the bank, but Kostin said he still viewed any sale as "doubly hard."

"The question is not the price but rather making this deal happen. But we are working for this deal to materialize. I believe that our shares may be of interest for long-term investors in the first instance who are ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted," Kostin said.

He added that the deal might happen next year.

The Russian central bank last week cut its key interest rate for the first time since last year and said it saw the economy contracting by between 0.3-0.7 percent in 2016. Kostin noted other forecasts predicted positive albeit modest growth.

HIGHER LENDING?

VTB set out two scenarios for 2016: an optimistic one with economic growth of 0.5 percent, a loan book rising by up to 10 percent and net profit of around 50 billion rubles.

And a gloomier scenario, with GDP down 1.2 percent, loans up by up to 5 percent, and profit close to zero.

VTB loans to corporate borrowers tumbled by 11 percent in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2015, with retail loans adding 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter.

Kostin said he thought lending might improve in the second half of the year, predicting the bank's full-year results might fall somewhere between VTB's own two scenarios.

The government has injected around 1 trillion rubles into the banking system to help banks with capital at a time when Western capital markets are inaccessible because of sanctions.

VTB had a Tier 1 capital adequacy level of 13.9 percent at end-April due to weak lending, enough for a couple of years of operations even if the loan book begins to grow.

"If it were possible to restore lending at around 10 percent (per year), which is not too high a level for the Russian economy at all, then we have enough capital for two to three years," Kostin said.

"After that we would have to think anyway. During that period of time, I think, we could tap the market (for new capital)," he said.

If lending stagnated, VTB could start buying out its perpetual bonds and preferred shares, he said, saying there were currently no plans to do so.

"I would not throw around capital, which at a time of sanctions will be needed. We don't have other sources of capitalization right now apart from the capital which we already have and what we can get from the government. If sanctions are lifted then we may well replace (current) more expensive capital with other capital," Kostin said.

He said VTB might consider buying "not big" regional banks with leading market positions or banks active in specific sectors to try to attract new clients.

"But they are not big and would not affect our capital much. These are deals of $100-$200 million," Kostin said.