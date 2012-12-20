FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB sees strong retail lending growth in 2013
December 20, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VTB sees strong retail lending growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia’s No.2 lender, expects retail lending growth of more than 25-27 percent next year, with corporate loans rising by 10-15 percent, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told journalists.

“Retail (lending) will be growing higher than the market’s (pace) overall, corporate (loans) - in-line with the market,” he said.

VTB beat forecasts on Thursday with a 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by rising net interest income as retail lending grew.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies

