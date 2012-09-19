Russia's VTB sees share sale at minimum of $2billion: CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia’s No.2 lender, plans a share sale of at least $2 billion, after its peer Sberbank (SBER.MM) sold a 7.6 percent stake held by the country’s central bank, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told journalists.

The state holds a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, after it sold a 10 percent stake last year for $3.3 billion and has been planning to cut its stake by another 10 percent.

A central bank official recently suggested that there could be two options - either issuing new shares to booster VTB’s capital, or selling existing shares.

“We will definitely tap the market. There is a minimum amount of $2 billion (to be raised),” Kostin said without elaborating on how a deal might be structured.

VTB’s market capitalization stood at $19.5 billion on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.