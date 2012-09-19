FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB sees share sale at minimum of $2billion: CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 19, 2012 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB sees share sale at minimum of $2billion: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia’s No.2 lender, plans a share sale of at least $2 billion, after its peer Sberbank (SBER.MM) sold a 7.6 percent stake held by the country’s central bank, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told journalists.

The state holds a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, after it sold a 10 percent stake last year for $3.3 billion and has been planning to cut its stake by another 10 percent.

A central bank official recently suggested that there could be two options - either issuing new shares to booster VTB’s capital, or selling existing shares.

“We will definitely tap the market. There is a minimum amount of $2 billion (to be raised),” Kostin said without elaborating on how a deal might be structured.

VTB’s market capitalization stood at $19.5 billion on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.