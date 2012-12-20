FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to issue shares in 2013 if markets allow: CFO
December 20, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VTB to issue shares in 2013 if markets allow: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB (VTBR.MM), Russia’s No.2 lender, is considering an additional share issue next year if market conditions are favorable, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Thursday.

He added that the government, which controls a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, would not take part in the share offering, whose proceeds would go towards bolstering the bank’s capital and enable it to expand lending.

The state sold a 10 percent stake in VTB last year for $3.3 billion and plans to cut its stake by another 10 percent. VTB CEO Andrei Kostin has said that the offering could raise at least $2 billion.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine

