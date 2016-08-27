MOSCOW A fire in a warehouse at a Moscow printing works killed at least 16 people on Saturday morning, an Emergencies Ministry official told Rossiya-24 TV station.

"Sixteen bodies were found in a room, four injured were brought to hospitals in Moscow. The fire was completely put out by 0953 (0253 ET)," he said.

The ministry said on its website that 12 people were rescued. The TV station said the people, who lived and worked at the depot, were mostly from former Soviet Union countries.

The reason for the fire has not immediately been disclosed. Lax fire safety standards have often been blamed for such incidents in Russia.

