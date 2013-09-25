FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank cuts Russia outlook, sees structural barriers
September 25, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

World Bank cuts Russia outlook, sees structural barriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is operating near full potential and is facing “binding” structural impediments, the World Bank said on Wednesday, cutting its forecast for 2013 economic growth.

“The economy appears to grow close to capacity, constrained by feeble investment activities and a tight labor market,” the World Bank said in its twice-yearly Russia Economic Report.

The bank cut its growth forecast for Russia in 2013 to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent.

This follows recent growth downgrades by the Russian government and the International Monetary Fund, responding to an unexpectedly severe slowdown over recent months.

Reporting by Lida Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine

