MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has signed Russia’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) into law, completing an 18-year campaign to join the trade rules club, the Kremlin press office said on Saturday.

Russia’s upper house of parliament ratified the country’s WTO entry earlier this month. The $1.9 trillion Russian economy, the world’s ninth largest, will become the WTO’s 156th member 30 days after ratification.