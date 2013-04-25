FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex raises 2013 revenue growth guidance
April 25, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Yandex raises 2013 revenue growth guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Yandex (YNDX.O), Russia’s most popular search engine, increased its full-year 2013 revenue forecast after growth in first-quarter sales topped its previous full-year guidance.

The company expects rouble-based revenues to rise by 30-35 percent this year, it said in a Thursday statement, compared to the earlier expected 28-32 percent.

Its first-quarter revenues rose 36 percent, year-on-year, to 8 billion roubles ($253.66 million), and net profit soared 79 percent to 2.2 billion roubles.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 47 percent to 3.5 billion roubles, giving a 43.8 percent margin.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies

