FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yukos shareholders $50 billion win is largest arbitration award ever: GML director
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Yukos shareholders $50 billion win is largest arbitration award ever: GML director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The $50 billion awarded by the Hague’s arbitration court against Russia is the largest arbitration award ever, said Tim Osborne, director of the GML group of shareholders which made the claim.

An arbitration court in the Netherlands on Monday ruled in favor of shareholders in defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, ordering Moscow to pay roughly $50 billion in damages.

“I am delighted to confirm that those final awards, which were unanimous, are very favorable to the claimants,” Osborne told a news conference.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.