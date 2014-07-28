FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nevzlin 'very pleased' with Hague court ruling on Yukos
July 28, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Nevzlin 'very pleased' with Hague court ruling on Yukos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Freed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky reacts during his news conference in the Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Steffi Loos

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Leonid Nevzlin, the biggest ultimate beneficial owner of defunct oil giant Yukos, expressed satisfaction with the Hague’s arbitration court ruling that Russia must pay a group of shareholders around $50 billion for expropriating its assets.

“I am very pleased the international tribunal in the Hague decided that Russia violated international laws and illegally expropriated Yukos,” the Russian-born Nevzlin said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Nevzlin, a business partner who had fled to Israel to avoid prosecution, has a stake of around 70 percent.

The Hague court said it had awarded shareholders in the GML group just under half of their $114 billion claim, going some way to covering the money they lost when the Kremlin seized Yukos, once controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

