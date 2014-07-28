Nevzlin 'very pleased' with Hague court ruling on Yukos

Freed Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky reacts during his news conference in the Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, December 22, 2013. REUTERS/Steffi Loos

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Leonid Nevzlin, the biggest ultimate beneficial owner of defunct oil giant Yukos, expressed satisfaction with the Hague’s arbitration court ruling that Russia must pay a group of shareholders around $50 billion for expropriating its assets.

“I am very pleased the international tribunal in the Hague decided that Russia violated international laws and illegally expropriated Yukos,” the Russian-born Nevzlin said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Nevzlin, a business partner who had fled to Israel to avoid prosecution, has a stake of around 70 percent.

The Hague court said it had awarded shareholders in the GML group just under half of their $114 billion claim, going some way to covering the money they lost when the Kremlin seized Yukos, once controlled by Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

